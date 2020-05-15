VIP AUDIO 5/15 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: A career examination of Mark Henry, the significance of heel NWA heavyweight champions in the ’70s and ’80s, and the future of the WWE women’s division given the departure of Becky Lynch (66 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Contributor Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: A career examination of Mark Henry, the significance of heel NWA heavyweight champions in the ’70s and ’80s, the future of the WWE women’s division given the departure of Becky Lynch, the changing psychology of a star in pro wrestling, and much more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO