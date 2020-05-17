VIP AUDIO 5/16 – WKH – News & 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Cody disses Christman, Ted DiBiase reacts to McMahon’s criticism of Cody, Benoit’s dad on Linda’s senate run, Cena’s emergence, Nash Torch Talk, more (115 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to one Wade Keller Hotline from 15 years ago this week followed by five WKH’s from 10 years ago this week. The summaries of each follow…

5/27/05 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Reaction to last night’s Smackdown with a particular focus on John Cena’s strong start as champion, and a key line in Torch Feedback that sums up what is setting Cena apart right now. Also, why Cena should not switch brands in the draft, as has been considered, and backstage insight into what the Hunter-Cena dynamic is like and whether that would work for or against those two bringing out the best in each other… Also, in-depth analysis of the eighth installment of the Kevin Nash “Torch Talk” published this week with about a dozen talking points on wide ranging subjects from the booking of the NWO to Hulk Hogan to Eric Bischoff to Rock to Cruiserweights to Dallas Page… (28 min.)

5/13/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Abyss on hardcore, DiBiase on McMahon’s criticism of Cody, Doug Williams’s X Division critique, Hogan, Jericho, Rayne (13 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the last 24 hours including Abyss’s critique of his own hardcore style and the possibility of wrestling Hulk Hogan, Ted DiBiase talks about Vince McMahon criticizing Cody Rhodes, Doug Williams’s critique of the X Division, plus notes on Jericho, Rayne, Hogan, and more.

5/14/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Cynical Friday with reviews of public comments by Cena, Jericho, Matt Hardy, Danielson, and Ross, plus Lashley, Hart Mansion, more (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the last 24 hours. It’s called Cynical Friday today with a look at comments made by Chris Jericho, John Cena, Matt Hardy, Brian Danielson (not Daniel Bryan!), and Jim Ross, plus new items on Lashley, the Hart Mansion, and more.

5/15/10 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: Morrison lost in the shuffle on Raw so far, TNA’s mistakes and why Dixie let’s them happen over and over (13 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the Ask the Editor format with questions regarding why Dixie Carter and TNA management have continued to make so many similar mistakes over and over and whether it’s all a joke to reveal how not to run a wrestling company. Also, a question on why it was or wasn’t a burial to see John Morrison in that tag match on Raw where he teamed with Goldust & Yoshi Tatsu & Santino against the entire NXT Rookie Cast.

5/16/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Triple H and pickles, Cody Rhodes disses Christian, Linda McMahon called out by Olbermann, Christian talks about time in TNA, more (12 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the weekend headlines including Cody Rhodes taking a dig at Christian that may or may not have been “in character” regarding Christian’s time being the 1990s and his time being now. Also TNA Impact ratings back on Thursday, Christian talking about his time with TNA, Beth Phoenix commenting on her injury, Linda McMahon named “World Person in the World,” Triple H and pickles (this is great), and more.

5/18/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Raw Ratings, Chris Benoit’s Father Says “Don’t Vote for Linda McMahon” (11 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at a couple headlines in the last 24 hours including the Raw ratings for the commercial-free episode, why it was commercial free, and a comparison to the previous commercial-free Raw and what the ratings difference says. Also, a good and bad 24 hours for Linda McMahon as her potential Democratic opponent hurt badly by revelation while Chris Benoit’s father speaks out against her as a potential senator.

