VIP AUDIO 5/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): “Chaos Theory” – A look at the individuals within the New Japan stable, starting with YOSHI-HASHI, his career, Yoshi Hashi’s importance to the current scene, more (61 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Yoshi Hashi. For some reason he’s been my blind spot. However, Chris Maitland has returned to sell me (and you!) on Yoshi Hashi’s role in CHAOS, his quintessential matches to “get” Yoshi Hashi, and some honorable mentions that help flesh out, as Chris puts it, “one of the best kept secrets in New Japan Wrestling.” Matches include 2016’s G-1 vs. Kenny Omega and 2018 NJ Cup vs. Ibushi. They finish by talking about Yoshi Hashi’s relationships with wrestlers such as Michael Elgin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay White, and KENTA from 2018-20 and how they were integral to New Japan’s storylines in the current era. Join us as we look at Hashi’s departure on an excursion, his return, and more!

Notes:

Top 5 matches

7/22/16: vs Kenny Omega

7/17/17: vs Yuji Nagata

3/11/18: vs Kota Ibushi

7/22/18: vs Michael Elgin

9/28/19: vs Kenta

Honorable Mention

11/25/16: YH and Okada vs Goto and Ishii

6/17/19: YH, Okada, Ishii, Sho, and Yoh vs Suzuki, Sabre Jr, Archer, Taichi, and Kanemaru

2/22/20:YH, Ishii, Osprey vs Naito, Shingo, EVIL

Matches that changed New Japan

9/15/18: Tanahashi, Makabe, Honma vs YH, Okada, Jay White

9/17/18: Tanahashi, Makabe, Honma, Juice vs YH, Okada, Jay White, Yano

9/23/18: Juice, Finlay, Toa vs YH, Osprey, Jay White

