VIP AUDIO 5/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks (AD-FREE): Kurt Hoffman joins Greg for a full AEW Double or Nothing PPV preview, plus Becky’s pregnancy, Otis’s potential MITB cash-in options, more (83 min)

May 17, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former Gonzo & The Greg producer Kurt Hoffman for a match-by-match preview of the AEW Double or Nothing PPV. They also take phone calls and emails on Lashley as a potential title contender, Dark Side of the Ring season three topics, which company tries animation first, and more.

