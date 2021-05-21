VIP AUDIO 5/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (5-14-16) Memphis Wrestling memories with longtime wrestling exec, manager, promoter Randy Hales with live callers (90 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the May 14, 2016 episode with host PWTorch contributor Jim Valley returning to the “Saturday Morning Wrestling” Livecast with special guest Randy Hales from Memphis Wrestling, plus live nostalgia calls. This includes Valley making his case that Memphis Wrestling was perhaps the most influential territory of the 1970s and 1980s in terms of what became “sports entertainment” and Randy Hales noting that New Japan’s booker Gedo was a big fan of Memphis-style pro wrestling. Settle in for some great stories and an education on one of the great territories from pro wrestling’s regional glory years.

