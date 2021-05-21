SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 5/20 – WKH - The News: Velveteen released, NXT and AEW viewership and ratings, how AEW can differentiate Friday's Rampage series, Ospreay IWGP Title news, more (16 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 16:04 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including Will Ospreay relinquishing his IWGP Hvt. Title due to injury, Velveteen Dream being released by NXT, more thoughts on the move of AEW to TBS in 2022 with added specials on TNT plus the new Friday night hour-long show with a pitch for how to differentiate it, and then NXT and AEW viewership and rating data for this week and some updated seven-day viewership totals.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO