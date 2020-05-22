VIP AUDIO 5/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek react to AEW Dynamite, preview Double or Nothing, discuss Owen Hart, Vince/XFL, more (91 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show with about 25 minutes worth of non-AEW content (if you want to skip ahead). They talk about Shad Gaspard and react to the Owen Hart Dark Side of the Ring episode, as well as Martha Hart’s media appearances and WWE’s attorney responding to her. They also discuss Vince McMahon potentially looking to buy the XFL out of bankruptcy, despite putting it there in the first place. After all of that, they talk about the big happenings on this week’s AEW Dynamite and preview (with picks) AEW’s Double or Nothing show which is coming up on Saturday night. And then they finish the show, like they always do, taking YOUR emails on soap, wrestling, and a lot more. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

