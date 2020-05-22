VIP AUDIO 5/21 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (11/1/1992): Keller & Schire review results of Halloween Havoc, the push of Erik Watts as “the rookie sensation,” is $16 too steep a price for a wrestling ticket, and more (85 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the November 1, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire discussing the week in wrestling with live callers including the results of Halloween Havoc, the push of Erik Watts by his father as “a rookie sensation,” a caller complaining about a $16 ticket price being too high for a WCW house show, how many wrestlers should get pushed at a time in a promotion, and more.

