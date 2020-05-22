News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/21 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag on Worst Gimmick Matches, Undertaker on Mount Rushmore, Yokozuna, Heyman’s best run, Austin & Hunter, Bret’s legal options when Vince threatened to break his contract, more (62 min)

May 22, 2020


NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

  • What would have happened with the “Two Man Power Trip” angle with Steve Austin and Triple H back in 2001 if Triple H didn’t tear his quad?
  • What are your favorite factions that collected titles?
  • Do the Neilsen ratings track Dynamite viewership on streaming services such as Sling and You Tube TV?
  • If TNA had kept its relationship with New Japan as during the Global Impact era, would TNA have become a stronger company and perhaps overtaken WWE?
  • Does Vince McMahon deserve credit or blame for Undertaker continuing to wrestle when he’s been in such obviously bad condition physically?
  • Are punches actually illegal in pro wrestling, and why does New Japan do so few of them?
  • What is your impression of Yokozuna’s career?
  • What is your favorite Steven Spielberg movie?
  • What were Bret Hart’s legal options when Vince McMahon said he wouldn’t honor his 20 year contract?
  • What eight year run of Paul Heyman’s career is better – ECW or The Advocate for Brock Lesnar?
  • Is the sense that AEW is handling the pandemic crowd-free wrestling era better than WWE subjective or can you pinpoint what they’re doing better?
  • Do wrestlers pay for their own gear in WWE?
  • Where does Undertaker rank among the Mount Rushmore candidates? Does he replace Hulk Hogan?
  • Are wrestlers opening up about their personal political views potentially harming their marketability as pro wrestlers, and is it time to pull back?
  • Pick one man or woman from AEW and NXT to build up over the next year or so and then make your centerpiece for the following five years.
  • What is the top five list of the worst gimmick concept matches in history?

