VIP AUDIO 5/21 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag on Worst Gimmick Matches, Undertaker on Mount Rushmore, Yokozuna, Heyman’s best run, Austin & Hunter, Bret’s legal options when Vince threatened to break his contract, more (62 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

What would have happened with the “Two Man Power Trip” angle with Steve Austin and Triple H back in 2001 if Triple H didn’t tear his quad?

What are your favorite factions that collected titles?

Do the Neilsen ratings track Dynamite viewership on streaming services such as Sling and You Tube TV?

If TNA had kept its relationship with New Japan as during the Global Impact era, would TNA have become a stronger company and perhaps overtaken WWE?

Does Vince McMahon deserve credit or blame for Undertaker continuing to wrestle when he’s been in such obviously bad condition physically?

Are punches actually illegal in pro wrestling, and why does New Japan do so few of them?

What is your impression of Yokozuna’s career?

What is your favorite Steven Spielberg movie?

What were Bret Hart’s legal options when Vince McMahon said he wouldn’t honor his 20 year contract?

What eight year run of Paul Heyman’s career is better – ECW or The Advocate for Brock Lesnar?

Is the sense that AEW is handling the pandemic crowd-free wrestling era better than WWE subjective or can you pinpoint what they’re doing better?

Do wrestlers pay for their own gear in WWE?

Where does Undertaker rank among the Mount Rushmore candidates? Does he replace Hulk Hogan?

Are wrestlers opening up about their personal political views potentially harming their marketability as pro wrestlers, and is it time to pull back?

Pick one man or woman from AEW and NXT to build up over the next year or so and then make your centerpiece for the following five years.

What is the top five list of the worst gimmick concept matches in history?

