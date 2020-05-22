VIP AUDIO 5/21 – AEW Double or Nothing PPV Preview Roundtable w/Keller, Krol, Parks: Pros and cons of various match outcomes, did AEW do enough to sell fans on this show, Moxley vs. Brodie, Cody vs. Archer, Stadium Stampede (67 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special PPV Preview Roundtable Podcast, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by current Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist and PWTorch Dailycast host Greg Parks and former Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist (circa early-1990s) Eric Krol to discuss AEW Double or Nothing. They walk through the entire line-up, with an early focus on the top three matches on the show, the pros and cons of each possible finish, and also which match should go on last. They talk about various possibilities for match finishes on the undercard also. They also talk about the business side and whether AEW has done enough to get fans to part with $50 for an event during tough economic times with a fan-free environment.

