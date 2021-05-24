News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Andrew Soucek joins Greg to preview AEW Double or Nothing, plus potential women to join Reigns stable, AEW in theaters, more (90 min)

May 24, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Andrew Soucek for a full match-by-match preview of AEW Double or Nothing. They also answer live calls and emails about Miro, Velveteen Dream, AEW PPVs in theaters, women in WWE who would fit in Roman Reigns’ stable, and more.

