SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 5/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Andrew Soucek joins Greg to preview AEW Double or Nothing, plus potential women to join Reigns stable, AEW in theaters, more (90 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:30:17 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Andrew Soucek for a full match-by-match preview of AEW Double or Nothing. They also answer live calls and emails about Miro, Velveteen Dream, AEW PPVs in theaters, women in WWE who would fit in Roman Reigns’ stable, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO