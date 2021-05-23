SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 5/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (5-17-16) Keller & McNeill talk early Bayley concerns, Styles-Reigns feud, Anderson & Gallows misuse, ROH booking (87 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:27:34 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (5-17-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Pat McNeill to discuss the previous night’s Raw and look ahead to Extreme Rules. Topics include comparing Roman Reigns in 2016 to John Cena in 2006, plus Alex Greenfield’s perhaps more apt comparison of Reigns of 2016 to Batista of 2006. Also, the misuse of Anderson & Gallows, fears of how Bailey might be used, the Raw closing segment with Ric Flair, Steph, Shane, Charlotte, and Nattie, the promos of A.J. Styles so far, prospects of a John Cena vs. Reigns match, ROH’s booking situation and the criticism of it this year including at the latest tapings, and more with live callers and email questions.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO