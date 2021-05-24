VIP AUDIO 5/24 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: A picture painted crimson red – Artistic analysis of the first-ever Blood and Guts match in AEW (50 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? AEW’s Blood and Guts. On the show, Zack Heydorn and special guest, Bruce Lee Hazelwood of PWTorch.com break the match down. Specific discussion points include AEW’s presentation of the match, the differentiating looks between Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, a look at key spots in the match, Chris Jericho being thrown off the top of the cage as the finish, the story woven throughout, the success of the early portion of the bout compared to the later portion, who was the winner walking out, who were potential losers, and more. Enjoy!

