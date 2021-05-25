VIP AUDIO 5/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review UFC’s latest including Font vs. Garbrandt, discuss Cyborg’s victory at Bellator 259, developments in Sanchez/Fabia saga, more (62 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the UFC’s latest offering headlined by Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt. They discuss Cris Cyborg’s victory at Bellator 259. They examine the latest developments in the Diego Sanchez/Josh Fabia saga. The show closes with Rick and Robert discussing the latest episode of “Dark Side of the Ring” focusing on WCW’s fateful trip to North Korea.

