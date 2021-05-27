SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 5/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Post-Show #1 w/Keller & Heydorn (AD-FREE): Review of original first-ever AEW Dynamite episode with live callers, on-site correspondent (156 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:36:18 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode in lieu of Dynamite being delayed until Friday this week, we flash back to the Oct. 3, 2019 WKPWP Post-Show as PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Zack Heydorn to discuss AEW’s debut live episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions. They discuss the production values, the strengths and weaknesses of the booking, the key happenings including the surprise appearance of Jake Hager, what seemed missing, the announcing, and much more. They first talk with callers, then an on-site correspondent who conveys the vibe before, during, and after the show with tons of granular details and off-air happenings, and finally a diverse mix of opinions and observations in our mailbag segment.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO