VIP AUDIO 5/28 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Casual Conversations #1 – Securing the casual fan point of view regarding AEW’s Double or Nothing event with Zack’s better half Kerri Gravlin as a special guest (55 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, it’s not your standard On the Canvas, but a special edition. Casual Conversations. In this series of shows, Zack Heydorn discusses the artistry of current event-based wrestling with the casual viewer. On this episode, Heydorn interviews his wife, Kerri Gravlin, on all things AEW Double or Nothing. Specific discussion points include empty arena wrestling, the differences between AEW and WWE, comedy in wrestling, the successes and failures of the Stadium Stampede match, who stood out most as a star for AEW, and more. Enjoy!

