VIP AUDIO 5/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek react to AEW Dynamite, Double or Nothing, Mike Tyson, and more! (84 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: It’s a jam-packed episode this week! Mike and Andrew lead things off with a long discussion on Mike Tyson – his brawl with Chris Jericho, the involvement of so many UFC stars, and where this angle could be headed. From there they talk about Brian Cage’s AEW debut, his match with Jon Moxley, and whether or not he should win the title. After that, the topic is the debut of FTR, formerly the Revival, and where they could be headed in AEW. Plus a LOT more, and listener emails! For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

