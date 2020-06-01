News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks (AD-FREE): Tom Stoup joins Greg to preview NXT Takeover: In Your House, plus Matt Riddle on Smackdown, Adam Cole as a babyface, and more! (98 min)

May 31, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tom Stoup for a full preview of NXT Takeover: In Your House. They also discuss with callers and emailers the potential of Matt Riddle on Smackdown, future John Cena/Rock WWE appearances, whether or not Takeover could set up a new hierarchy in NXT, and more.

