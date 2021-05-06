VIP AUDIO 5/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Barnett (AD-FREE): Blood & Guts, on-site correspondent reveals most of show was pre-taped, Omega-Cassidy segment, live callers, emails (147 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss AEW Dynamite. They begin with a discussion on the Blood & Guts match, and then bring in callers for a longer-than-usual show looking at the various strengths and weaknesses of the main event itself and other aspects of the show including Kenny Omega’s most significant promo segment to date, the Orange Cassidy vs. Pac match announcement, and more. They also have an on-site caller who reveals that most of the show was actually pre-taped and played back in front of the fans in the arena, and how Tony Khan explained it to the fans who paid to be there.

