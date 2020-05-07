VIP AUDIO 5/6 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann discuss what a simultaneous MITB match could look like, Charlotte Flair’s choice to modify her body, some book club, more (105 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: VIP with Trav and Rich brings conversation about Money in the Bank. What a simultaneous MITB match could possibly look like. Charlotte Flair’s choice to modify her body. Rich reviews a very good episode of AEW Dynamite as well as a solid NXT show from tonight. ECC book club sees Rich reading “Doctor Sleep” while Travis starts “The Liveship Traders” series.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO