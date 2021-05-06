VIP AUDIO 5/6 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Zack Heydorn co-hosts to talk WrestleMania 22 and preview WrestleMania Backlash. Edge vs. Foley, Shawn vs. Vince, Cena vs. Triple H, more (105 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn, host of the VIP exclusive show “On the Canvas,” returns to “WWE Then and Now” and joins Frank to discuss WrestleMania 22 from 2006, as well as preview this year’s WrestleMania Backlash. The entire card is broken down with an in-person perspective from Zack, who was in attendance. The featured matches include Mick Foley vs. Edge in a Hardcore match, Shawn Michaels vs. Vince McMahon in a No Holds Barred match, and John Cena vs. Triple H for the WWE Championship, amongst others. Topics discussed are:

What happened with Carlito and Chris Masters?

Shelton Benjamin’s great participation in the Money in the Bank ladder match, how Peacock missed a big spot on their edit, and his potential in today’s product post-Hurt Business. Also, Ric Flair and Finlay’s contributions, how the Money in the Bank concept was fresh at the time, and how over RVD was with the crowd.

The difficulties of watching Chris Benoit matches.

Mick Foley’s elevation of Edge and how well done their hardcore match was in comparison to other matches of the kind. Who can Edge elevate in today’s product the way Foley did for him then?

The controversial spot in the Mickie James vs. Trish Stratus match and how over the match was with the crowd based on the story.

Could Mark Henry and The Undertaker have had a better feud during Henry’s time in the “Hall of Pain” years later?

The great story between Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon. Despite the fun match, was McMahon involvement on TV past its prime?

The shortcomings of the Rey Mysterio World title win and what potentially went wrong. Could he have a feud with Roman Reigns today?

The dynamics between John Cena and Triple H. How the crowd and announcing played into a big moment in WWE’s history and how Triple H worked within the limitations of Cena.

What wrestlers can have a Cena vs. Triple H moment today?

A preview of the three matches currently slated for this year’s WrestleMania Backlash.

