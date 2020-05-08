VIP AUDIO 5/7 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Money in the Bank PPV preview, AEW returns to live action and builds Double or Nothing, plus Raw, SD, NXT reviews, UFC preview (79 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they preview the WWE Money in the Bank PPV, plus discuss AEW returning to live action with a build toward their Double or Nothing PPV (with big praise for MJF and reaction to Brodie Lee getting a World Title shot this soon), plus reviews of Smackdown, Raw, and NXT on USA. Also, a preview of this weekend’s big UFC PPV line-up. Also, several sidebars including announce teams that gave off signs of not getting along on air.

