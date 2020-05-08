VIP AUDIO 5/7 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): What if Rock never left pro wrestling? Which wrestlers would you bring back from past era? What are top reasons WCW went under? Will Vince sour on Drew? Much more (106 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on the following topics…
- Which wrestlers would you bring back from a past era to have active on a roster today?
- Would you attend Summerslam this year, all expenses paid, given the pandemic?
- What were the top reasons WCW went under?
- Did the WWF miss out on a women’s wrestling boom opportunity in 1995?
- Is the effect of COVID-19 actually a positive for AEW as it relates to competing with WWE, since WWE loses some of it’s baked-in advantages?
- What’s up with the renaissance of Tony Schiavone and why was his rep so bad in the Nitro era?
- What did you think of the World Bodybuilding Federation?
- Will Vince sour on Drew McIntyre because of falling ratings for Raw?
- What are some of your favorite moments from Pro Wrestling NOAH?
- What if The Rock never left pro wrestling for acting?
- Would Bret Hart have been a fit in the WWF in 1998 and 1999? Would there have been room for him at that time in the WWF landscape?
- How would history have looked the past 18 years if WWE was still the WWF?
- Thoughts on a half dozen semi-random obscure wrestlers from the last 25 years?
- Does Riki Choshu’s haircut qualify as a mullet?
- What’s going on with Swerve Scott not getting more of a push in NXT?
- What is the deal with the old Ring Kamf gimmick and how it’s being adopted now by Imperium with “the mat is sacred” bit?
- How much of an impact will the cancellation of WWE WK21 have on WWE?
- What was the best use of Steve Williams during his career, why was he never more than a mid-card act in the late-’80s in WCW, and what if the Brawl for All never happened?
- What was the deal with the Killer Kross and Scarlett ring entrance?
- Are you a George Carlin fan?
- What on earth is a psychoaquatic torture match, listed on the cancelled UWF PPV St. Valentine’s Day Massacre with Saby vs. Cactus Jack?
- Who would be the biggest potential free agent signing of a wrestler today? Would it be Roman Reigns or someone else. and should he be a heel or a face if he were in AEW or NJPW?
