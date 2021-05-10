News Ticker

May 10, 2021

VIP AUDIO 5/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Brandon LeClair joins Greg to preview WWE WrestleMania Backlash, plus AEW Blood & Guts thoughts, more (117 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair for a full match-by-match preview of WWE WrestleMania Backlash. They also answer emails and caller questions on Daniel Bryan’s future, AEW’s dangerous spots, potential NXT call-ups, and more.

