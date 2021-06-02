VIP AUDIO 6/1 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Flagship (AD-FREE): (5-31-11) Kharma promo, Zach Ryder cameos, Tough Enough finals, WrestleMania, Lesnar, Draft Fallout, Hogan & Bischoff in TNA (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this 10 Years Ago Flagship Flashback episode (5-31-11) of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, Wade Keller and Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net take live calls for most of the live hour including discussion on last night’s Raw, the post-draft WWE fallout, Kharma’s newsworthy promo, Tough Enough, and more. In the VIP Aftershow they discuss Brock Lesnar’s surgery, an anonymous G.M. theory, Zach Ryder’s cameos, the state of the Diva Division, WrestleMania’s buyrate, and more.

