VIP AUDIO 6/10 – East Coast Cast #505 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss NXT Takeover including Io Shirai’s win, Velveteen’s loss, and Karrion Kross running through Ciampa, more (73 min)

June 11, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Cam and Trav discuss this past weekend’s NXT Takeover event. Io Shirai winning the NXT Women’s championship. Velveteen not winning the NXT championship and what that might mean for his immediate future. Karrion Kross running through Ciampa in what was a statement win. Shawn Michaels had to publicly and loudly put a colleague in their place after said colleague claimed racial injustice was not a real issue. Brief thoughts on the current state of AEW. Call, emails, and more.

