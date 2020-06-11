News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/11 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Beer City Bruiser talks about his journey in independent wrestling and emotional story that brought him to ROH, his time in NWA, stories about his tag-team partner, more (56 min)

June 11, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Ryan and Tyler talk with the other 1/2 of The Bouncers, Beer City Bruiser. Bruiser talks about his journey in independent wrestling and his emotional story that brought him to ROH, his time working in NWA, and the current relationship between ROH and NWA. Bruiser also shares some great stories about his tag-team partner.

