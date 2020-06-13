News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Chiari (AD-FREE): Hardy throws his urine sample on Sheamus, Styles-Bryan 40 minute classic for IC Title, live callers & mailbag (74 min)

June 12, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio and Bleacher Report to discuss WWE Smackdown including Jeff Hardy producing a urine sample live in the ring and then throws it on Sheamus, A.J. Styles faces Daniel Bryan in a classic 40 minute IC Title tournament finals, Bayley and Sasha Banks celebrate their tag title win, Braun Strowman & Heavy Machinery vs. Miz & Morrison & Dolph Ziggler, New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakanura & Cesaro, and more.

