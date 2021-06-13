News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/12 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: A big comeback episode including strong psychology in Miro-Uno match, Pinnacle copes with big Stadium Stampede loss, Bucks continue to shine, more (46 min)

June 13, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 6/12 - WKH - AEW Dynamite Review: A big comeback episode including strong psychology in Miro-Uno match, Pinnacle copes with big Stadium Stampede loss, Bucks continue to shine, more (46 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite which was a big comeback episode after last week’s weak offering including strong psychology in the Miro vs. Evil Uno TNT Title match, Pinnacle copes with big Stadium Stampede loss, The Young Bucks continue to shine, Eddie Kingston continues to earn his top tier status, and much more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021