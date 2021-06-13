VIP AUDIO 6/13 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Tyler Sage co-hosts to talk Hell in a Cell 2009 and preview 2021 edition. Undertaker vs. Punk, Cena vs. Orton, DX vs. Legacy, more (102 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch contributor Tyler Sage from the VIP show “Podcast of Honor” and the author of the AEW Dynamite “Alt Perspective” report joins Frank to reflect back on the first Hell in a Cell from 2009. They discuss the entire card, which featured three HIAC matches including Undertaker vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, and D-Generation X vs. Legacy (a young Cody Rhodes & Ted Dibiase). They focus on booking too many HIAC matches, the benefits the World Heavyweight Championship offered, John Morrison’s potential had AEW been around back then, why there could have been frustration with excessive John Cena vs. Randy Orton matches, Drew McIntyre then and now, and who did WWE have faith in between Rhodes and Dibiase. They then preview the 2021 edition discussing Lashley vs. McIntyre, Rhea vs. Charlotte, and Bianca vs. Bayley.

