SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (6-14-16) Keller & Powell talk Raw analysis, MITB predictions, Seth-Rollins, Styles-Cena, TNA Slammiversary, Roster Split, more with live callers and emails (125 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:05:10 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (6-14-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They talk about the previous night’s Raw with a focus on the Ambrose Asylum reunion of The Shield and the A.J. Styles-John Cena contract signing, plus TNA Slammiversary and TNA’s financial difficulties, MITB predictions, some Roster Split conjecture, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO