SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/13 - Everything with Rich & Wade: Nick Gage-Matt Cardona feud, Brock Anderson, Darby not wanting partner, Rey-Reigns, Seth/Bayley dynamic, Triple H media call, Meiko, Dynamite Kid Dark Side doc, Bockwinkel-Brody (125 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:05:06 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

The rise of Nick Gage in 2021 and the latest chapter in his Matt Cordona (Zack Ryder) feud

The Cody-Verse expands to include Brock Anderson

Darby Allin’s says he’s not stupid right before signing on to face Ethan & Sky alone

Overall thoughts on AEW Dynamite from Friday night.

Reaction to Rey Mysterio challenging Roman Reigns in a Hell in a Cell match

The Seth Rollins-Bayley dynamic

Triple H’s latest play with the wrestling media, his frustration showing in his media call last week, the press conference for Takeover, and his comments on Gonalez and a women-only show.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s role and Cameroon Hawkins interview with Alison Katch

Reaction to Dark Side of the Ring’s Dynamite Kid episode

The Jerry Lawler-Christian Eriksen heart attack comparisons and “the show must go on” approach related to Owen Hart and WWE

In this week’s “Off the Beaten Path, some talk about Nick Bockwinkel vs. Bruiser Brody with Lou Thesz as special referee in 1982.

LINK

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO