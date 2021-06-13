News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Nick Gage-Matt Cardona feud, Brock Anderson, Darby not wanting partner, Rey-Reigns, Seth/Bayley dynamic, Triple H media call, Meiko, Dynamite Kid Dark Side doc, Bockwinkel-Brody (125 min)

June 13, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 6/13 - Everything with Rich & Wade: Nick Gage-Matt Cardona feud, Brock Anderson, Darby not wanting partner, Rey-Reigns, Seth/Bayley dynamic, Triple H media call, Meiko, Dynamite Kid Dark Side doc, Bockwinkel-Brody (125 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • The rise of Nick Gage in 2021 and the latest chapter in his Matt Cordona (Zack Ryder) feud
  • The Cody-Verse expands to include Brock Anderson
  • Darby Allin’s says he’s not stupid right before signing on to face Ethan & Sky alone
  • Overall thoughts on AEW Dynamite from Friday night.
  • Reaction to Rey Mysterio challenging Roman Reigns in a Hell in a Cell match
  • The Seth Rollins-Bayley dynamic
  • Triple H’s latest play with the wrestling media, his frustration showing in his media call last week,  the press conference for Takeover, and his comments on Gonalez and a women-only show.
  • Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s role and Cameroon Hawkins interview with Alison Katch
  • Reaction to Dark Side of the Ring’s Dynamite Kid episode
  • The Jerry Lawler-Christian Eriksen heart attack comparisons and “the show must go on” approach related to Owen Hart and WWE
  • In this week’s “Off the Beaten Path, some talk about Nick Bockwinkel vs. Bruiser Brody with Lou Thesz as special referee in 1982.

LINK

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021