VIP AUDIO 6/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Nick Gage-Matt Cardona feud, Brock Anderson, Darby not wanting partner, Rey-Reigns, Seth/Bayley dynamic, Triple H media call, Meiko, Dynamite Kid Dark Side doc, Bockwinkel-Brody (125 min)

In this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- The rise of Nick Gage in 2021 and the latest chapter in his Matt Cordona (Zack Ryder) feud
- The Cody-Verse expands to include Brock Anderson
- Darby Allin’s says he’s not stupid right before signing on to face Ethan & Sky alone
- Overall thoughts on AEW Dynamite from Friday night.
- Reaction to Rey Mysterio challenging Roman Reigns in a Hell in a Cell match
- The Seth Rollins-Bayley dynamic
- Triple H’s latest play with the wrestling media, his frustration showing in his media call last week, the press conference for Takeover, and his comments on Gonalez and a women-only show.
- Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s role and Cameroon Hawkins interview with Alison Katch
- Reaction to Dark Side of the Ring’s Dynamite Kid episode
- The Jerry Lawler-Christian Eriksen heart attack comparisons and “the show must go on” approach related to Owen Hart and WWE
- In this week’s “Off the Beaten Path, some talk about Nick Bockwinkel vs. Bruiser Brody with Lou Thesz as special referee in 1982.
