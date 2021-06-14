News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/13 – WKH – NXT Takeover Review: Kross defends against four challengers, Grimes battles Knight for Million Dollar Title, Gonzalez defends against Moon, In Your House theme (21 min)

June 13, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 6/13 - WKH - NXT Takeover Review: Kross defends against four challengers, Grimes battles Knight for Million Dollar Title, Gonzalez defends against Moon, In Your House theme (21 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of NXT Takeover “In Your House” featuring Karrion Kross defending against Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, and Johnny Gargano in the main event. Also, Cameron Grimes battles L.A. Knight for Million Dollar Title, Racquel Gonzalez defends against Ember Moon, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021