SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/13 - WKH - NXT Takeover Review: Kross defends against four challengers, Grimes battles Knight for Million Dollar Title, Gonzalez defends against Moon, In Your House theme (21 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 21:22 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of NXT Takeover “In Your House” featuring Karrion Kross defending against Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, and Johnny Gargano in the main event. Also, Cameron Grimes battles L.A. Knight for Million Dollar Title, Racquel Gonzalez defends against Ember Moon, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO