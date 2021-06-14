SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Lindberg and Stoup discuss NXT Takeover In Your House including Fatal Five Way for NXT Championship, MSK & Bronson Reed vs. Legado del Fantasma, Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li, more (86 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:26:49 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup take your calls and dive into the mailbag to discuss NXT Takeover In Your House including the Fatal Five Way for the NXT Championship, MSK & Bronson Reed vs. Legado del Fantasma, Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon, Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight, William Regal calling for a change in NXT, more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO