VIP AUDIO 6/15 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Heydorn talk about the wake-up call in store for WWE when crowds return, AEW, Shingo, Takeover, Kross, more (97 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn, PWTorch.com assistant editor. They discuss the wake-up call in store for WWE and Vince McMahon when crowds return, AEW Dynamite from last Friday and which wrestlers could get better or worse crowd responses in July, NXT Takeover and whether Karrion Kross keeping the title was a good call, the NXT and AEW women’s division, and Shingo’s IWGP Title win.

