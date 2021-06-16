News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/15 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Heydorn talk about the wake-up call in store for WWE when crowds return, AEW, Shingo, Takeover, Kross, more (97 min)

June 15, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 6/15 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Heydorn talk about the wake-up call in store for WWE when crowds return, AEW, Shingo, Takeover, Kross, more (97 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn, PWTorch.com assistant editor. They discuss the wake-up call in store for WWE and Vince McMahon when crowds return, AEW Dynamite from last Friday and which wrestlers could get better or worse crowd responses in July, NXT Takeover and whether Karrion Kross keeping the title was a good call, the NXT and AEW women’s division, and Shingo’s IWGP Title win.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021