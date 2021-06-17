VIP AUDIO 6/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller leads Roundtable discussion: Should Eddie or Orton get a bigger push? Was Styles vs. Raven the best Raven match ever? Is McMahon determined to replace J.R.? Kane-Shane dumpster fire (60 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Current Event Roundtable podcast from August 31, 2003. Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell to discuss the following topics: Is Vince McMahon determined to replace Jim Ross with Coach? Is Vince McMahon determined to get his family over at the expense of the rest of the talent? Is branding Raw and Smackdown with different approaches a smart strategy? Should Eddie Guerrero be pushed to the top faster than Randy Orton? The politics and surprises of the Brawl for All, A.J. Styles vs. Raven is Raven’s best match ever, the dismal quality of Raw, the dismal Kane-Shane McMahon angle, and the ongoing issue of the McMahon family promoting themselves over wrestlers, and more.

