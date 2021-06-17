SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/16 – WKPWP New Mailbag & AEW Dynamite Flashback (AD-FREE): Keller responds to Mailbag topics on Raw, Roman, Moxley, Women's Division, then Dynamite Post-Show from 1 Year Ago (133 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:13:12 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special mid-week episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show, Wade first responds to emails this week about WWE Raw, Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley, WWE’s Women’s Division, AEW’s PPV schedule, and more. Then a flashback to the AEW Dynamite Post-show from one year ago this week featuring Keller and cohost Joel Dehnel reviewing that week’s Dynamite including Cody vs. the debuting Ricky Starks for TNT Title, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara’s future, the rise of Orange Cassidy, Dark Order and Brodie Lee’s storyline, the new women on Dynamite, the deep Tag Division and the latest with FTR, is AEW booking superior to WWE right now, and more with live callers and emails.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO