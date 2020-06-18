VIP AUDIO 6/17 – East Coast Cast #506 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss the Backlash PPV including “the greatest wrestling match ever,” Edge tearing his tricep, Lana without Rusev, more (92 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Trav and Cam discuss the Backlash PPV in some detail. A brief talk about “the greatest wrestling match ever” between Randy Orton and Edge. Was a 44-minute match too much to ask from those two in that situation? Edge tore his tricep in the match and they speculate on the cause of such an injury. What is Lana without Rusev after what WWE has done to her character? Raw has been a three-hour show for almost eight years! Live calls and much more!

