VIP AUDIO 6/18 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (11/29/1992): Wade Keller, Mick Karch, and George Schire take calls reviewing WWF Survivor Series with Michaels vs. Bret, Ventura’s future in politics, Hogan’s WWF fallout (87 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the November 29, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller joined in studio by Mick Karch and George Schire to talk the local and national wrestling scene including reviewing WWF Survivor Series with Michaels vs. Bret, rise of Lightning Kid, Bobby Heenan’s greatness, Jesse Ventura’s future in politics, Hulk Hogan’s WWF fallout, and many more topics including live calls.

