VIP AUDIO 6/18 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Evaluating an intriguing suggested WCW-WWF 1992 talent swap, best masked wrestlers, NWO-Horsemen spoof, 2005 Rumble finish, wrestlers in movies, more (83 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

Who would have benefited from a reportedly proposed trade between the WWF and WCW in 1992 involving major names including Sting and Shawn Michaels?

Why doesn’t Vince McMahon utilize legends more either on camera or as booking consultants?

Thoughts on Mandy Rose’s comments about championships not being the defining trait of success in pro wrestling anymore?

Could a case be made to have Brian Cage and Bobby Lashley end the reigns of Jon Moxley and Drew McIntyre respectively until crowds return?

Would Kevin Nash have been a more successful WWF Champion as a heel rather than a babyface?

Doesn’t Chris Jericho’s definition of a productive promo disqualify the NWO spoof of the Horsemen from being considered good?

Wasn’t Curt Hennig a better fit for the Four Horsemen than the NWO when he turned on Ric Flair? Who would have made the best Four Horsement stable in the late 1990s?

Why aren’t there more wrestler in masks who aren’t Luchadors in the United States and just more masked wrestlers in general? Who are the top masked wrestlers in various categories?

Can a case be made that the crowd background noise makes sense to keep doing, especially with it being something soccer is finding success doing?

Isn’t Raw already becoming too much like Smackdown and isn’t this yet another sign that Vince McMahon should no longer be head of creative?

Was the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever actually a WWE’s latest attempt to own their claim that they make movies, trying to mock tradition, and also get fans to agree what they did was excellent wrestling?

Would Ken Shamrock be a good future opponent for Brock Lesnar?

What should the new gimmick be for The Forgotten Sons?

Evaluating the roles of wrestlers in over a half dozen movies including Randy Savage, Andre, Triple H, Undertaker, Batista, and more?

What is the real story on the finish of the 2005 Royal Rumble when Batista and John Cena landed at the same time on the floor? Is Jim Ross telling the truth when he says it wasn’t planned that way?

What are your favorite episodes of The Simpsons?

