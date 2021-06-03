VIP AUDIO 6/2 – East Coast Cast #554 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss another round of WWE talent cuts including Braun Strowman and Ruby Riott, AEW’s Double or Nothing, more (93 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, Trav and Cam discuss another round of talent cuts by WWE. This time cutting a current main event talent in Braun Strowman, fueling more speculation of WWE positioning themselves to be sold off to the highest bidder. Lots of love being shown for Ruby Riott after her release. Aleister Black has already changed his social media name(s). AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV has been roundly applauded for its quality. Jimmy Uso is back from injury and immediately has a banger of a tag team match with the Street Profits. Live calls, emails, and more.

