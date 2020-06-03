VIP AUDIO 6/2 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: “The Kingpin” Brian Milonas talks about the road he traveled to end up in ROH, his time working in NWA, the current relationship between ROH and NWA, more (66 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Ryan and Tyler talk with 1/2 of The Bouncers, “The Kingpin” Brian Milonas. Brian talks about the road he traveled to end up in ROH, his time working in NWA, and the current relationship between ROH and NWA. Brian also shares some great memories on the road, north of the border, as well as his thoughts on a potential baseball season this year.

