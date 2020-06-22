VIP AUDIO 6/21 – WKH – NXT TV Review including some puzzling directions including projectile vomiting and a psychologist skit, some intriguing reshuffling, big Winner Take All announcement (30 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full review of the latest episode of NXT TV including some puzzling directions including projectile vomiting and a psychologist skit, along with some intriguing reshuffling of stars and new emerging characters and alliances, plus big Winner Take All announcement by William Regal regarding the NXT Title and North American Title.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO