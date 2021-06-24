SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite Roundtable (AD-FREE): Review of latest Friday Night Dynamite plus preview of Saturday's Special Dynamite with Omega vs. Jungle Boy (94 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:34:21 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller sets the table with some talk about AEW’s schedule and viewership numbers followed by an introduction to a special Roundtable discussion with PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn and PWTorch.com contributors Tyler Sage and Joel Dehnel. They review last Friday night’s Dynamite including Brock Anderson’s debut along with matches and segments with the Young Bucks, Orange Cassidy, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Miro, and much more. They also preview this Saturday night’s prime time Dynamite special headlined by Omega’s AEW Title defense against Jungle Boy.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO