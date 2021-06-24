VIP AUDIO 6/23 – WKH – The News: Raw and NXT ratings info and key metrics, NXT on USA review, Mickie James, ROH Best in the World, MLW in Philly, more (27 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including Raw and NXT ratings info and key metrics, dates announced for Mickie James, ROH Best in the World title match announced, MLW announces return to Philadelphia, and a full review and analysis of last night’s NXT on USA program.

