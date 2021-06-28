VIP AUDIO 6/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Special Two-Show Episode – WNIA and All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): Zack Heydorn joins Greg to discuss Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy, MITB, 10th anniversary of Punk’s pipe bomb, then Mike McMahon talks AEW’s ratings during NBA playoffs, more (173 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: First, in the Wrestling Night in America portion, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn for a wide-ranging discussion with callers and emailers. Among the topics: The 10th anniversary of C.M. Punk’s pipe bomb promo, WWE’s upcoming MITB PPV and adjusting to being in front of fans, Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy, the NXT Diamond Mine debut, WWE’s latest round of cuts, and more.

Then, in the All Elite Aftershow segment, Mike flies solo, as Andrew is on assignment this week. He talks about AEW’s ratings during the NBA playoffs in June, takes a bunch of listener emails, and then reacts live – as it happens – to the Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy match on Saturday night’s episode of Dynamite.

