VIP AUDIO 6/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review latest UFC headlined by Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov, talk Bellator, PFL, and boxing (71 min)

June 28, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest offering from the UFC, headlined by Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov. They give a quick overview of the most recent offerings by Bellator and the PFL. The show closes with Rick breaking down a busy Saturday night in the world of boxing.

