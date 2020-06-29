VIP AUDIO 6/28 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Tessa Blanchard pros and cons for AEW and WWE, Smackdown and Raw reviews including some masks in audience, Braun-Bray Swamp match, more (52 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special weekend edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they catch up on what they didn’t get to last Thursday along with timely reviews of weekend happenings. They begin with analysis of the last two episodes of WWE Smackdown and thoughts on the mix of audience members with and without masks after a week of COVID-19 positives. Topics include another cinematic match being set up with Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt, the latest with Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, A.J. Styles celebrating his IC Title win, and much more. Then a detailed review of last week’s Raw. Then a review of the last two UFC events. Finally, a look at the pros and cons of Tessa Blanchard leaving Impact and perhaps signing with AEW or WWE.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO