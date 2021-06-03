SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/3 – Everything Mailbag w/Rich Fann & Zack Heydorn: Jerry Jarrett booking WWE what-ifs, AJ Styles in WCW, no Steiner math, more (65 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:05:27 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Everything is back with the Midwest Express crew of Rich and Zack! The pair discuss summer plans wrestling-wise and answer emails regarding Anthony Ogogo’s gimmick and potential opportunities post-Cody feud, what WWE would have looked like in ’94 with Jerry Jarrett, WCW with Bischoff post-2001, addressing Sting slander allegations, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO