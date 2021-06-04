SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – WWE Summerslam Post-PPV Roundtable (8-24-2003): Elimination Chamber with Triple H and Goldberg, plus Angle vs. Lesnar, Shane vs. Bischoff (35 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 35:00 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault is one of our earliest Post-PPV Roundtable Podcasts. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Bruce Mitchell and James Guttman to discuss WWE SummerSlam 2003 as soon as it concluded including a spirited discussion on the main event with Triple H and Goldberg in the Hell in a Cell for the World Title along with Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, and Chris Jericho, plus thoughts on Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar, Shane McMahon vs. Eric Bischoff, Undertaker vs. A-Train, and the rest of the event.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO